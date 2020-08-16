Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.4% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,232,000 after acquiring an additional 718,882 shares in the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

D traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.85. 2,066,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,154,254. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average of $80.32. The stock has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.55, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

