Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) Receives $13.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFIN. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.
DFIN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. 159,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,733. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. The company has a market cap of $385.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.12.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.
About Donnelley Financial Solutions
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.
Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.