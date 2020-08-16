Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) Receives $13.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFIN. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

DFIN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. 159,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,733. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $7.87. The company has a market cap of $385.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.12.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.48. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.