Doyle Wealth Management Acquires 156 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.88.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,380 shares of company stock worth $10,885,129. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $336.28. 1,522,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,045,591. The company has a 50-day moving average of $322.73 and a 200-day moving average of $309.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $268.77 and a 1 year high of $345.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

