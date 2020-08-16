Draganfly Inc (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Short Interest Update

Draganfly Inc (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DFLYF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 65,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,219. Draganfly has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.46.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircraft, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

