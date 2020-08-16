Draganfly Inc (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Short Interest Update

Draganfly Inc (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DFLYF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 65,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,219. Draganfly has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.46.
About Draganfly
