Dragon Option Market Capitalization Hits $3,702.15 (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, Dragon Option has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. Dragon Option has a market capitalization of $3,702.15 and approximately $11.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Option token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, BigONE, Bancor Network and Hoo.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00160558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.34 or 0.01865056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00199090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00129216 BTC.

Dragon Option Token Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,379,539 tokens. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about . Dragon Option’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonoption

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo, ABCC, Bancor Network and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

