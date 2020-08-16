Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF) Shares Acquired by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF) by 861.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,130 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCF. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc in the first quarter valued at $274,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 30,563 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc by 8.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

NYSE:DCF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 35,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,236. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84. Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th.

Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc Company Profile

Acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust

