Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the highest is $1.94. Eagle Materials reported earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $7.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.47. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.01 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $111.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $999,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $125,347.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,318,000 after purchasing an additional 233,614 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EXP traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.61. 167,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.86. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $97.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

