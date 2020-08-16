Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) Shares Acquired by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 43,728 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETY. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

Shares of ETY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 318,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,727. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $12.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

