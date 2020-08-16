Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

EFC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Ellington Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ellington Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 179.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 27.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 2,112.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFC stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $12.54. 154,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 88.98 and a quick ratio of 88.98. The company has a market capitalization of $559.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.02. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.34%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

