Elysian Hits One Day Volume of $1.14 Million (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded 42.6% lower against the US dollar. Elysian has a total market cap of $78,679.34 and approximately $1.14 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00040606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $693.94 or 0.05836146 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00015869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00049818 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian is a token. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.