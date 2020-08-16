Emercoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $44,174.00 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last week, Emercoin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0534 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $44,174.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin Coin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,077,931 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

