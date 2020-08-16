Enlightenment Research LLC Acquires New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000. NVIDIA comprises about 4.4% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $446,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 10.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5.0% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 27,318 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,378,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 41,132 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,626,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in NVIDIA by 92.2% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,092,000 after buying an additional 16,431 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $4.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $462.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,122,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,573,502. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $147.39 and a one year high of $468.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. The stock has a market cap of $284.47 billion, a PE ratio of 86.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $409.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,430 shares of company stock valued at $98,818,407 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.82.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

