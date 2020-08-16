Enlightenment Research LLC Has $365,000 Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Enlightenment Research LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.4% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,232,000 after buying an additional 718,882 shares during the period. 66.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $78.85. 2,066,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,154,254. The company has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. Mizuho downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

