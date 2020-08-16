Enlightenment Research LLC Invests $772,000 in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. Draftkings accounts for 1.8% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter worth $948,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter worth $333,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter worth $52,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Draftkings during the second quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Draftkings during the second quarter worth $1,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Draftkings news, insider Jason Robins sold 548,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $21,295,845.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 758,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,412,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 796,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $30,898,302.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,021 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,614.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,471,338 shares of company stock worth $57,087,914 over the last 90 days.

Draftkings stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.91. 24,208,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,650,381. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.87. Draftkings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). Research analysts anticipate that Draftkings Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Draftkings in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Draftkings from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of Draftkings in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Draftkings in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.08.

Draftkings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

