Enlightenment Research LLC Sells 58,000 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Enlightenment Research LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 76.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the period. Snap makes up 1.0% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $511,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 31,385 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 126,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 17,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $143,951.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,712.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 91,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $1,607,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,617,621 shares in the company, valued at $46,227,186.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,437,746 shares of company stock valued at $90,397,632.

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,303,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,096,184. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88. Snap Inc has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

SNAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Snap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Snap from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

