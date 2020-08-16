Enlightenment Research LLC Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000. Wells Fargo & Co makes up approximately 1.7% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 25.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 200,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 143.5% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 23,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,493,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,354,000 after acquiring an additional 150,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.30. 26,640,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,986,402. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

