Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.53 Million

Brokerages predict that Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) will report $38.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Equity BancShares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.65 million and the lowest is $37.40 million. Equity BancShares reported sales of $38.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity BancShares will report full-year sales of $152.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.10 million to $155.13 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $146.65 million, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $149.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Equity BancShares.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Equity BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Equity BancShares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Equity BancShares by 35.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 163.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity BancShares during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 93.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity BancShares during the first quarter valued at $182,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,249. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $248.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.77. Equity BancShares has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $31.91.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

