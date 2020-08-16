Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.83.

NYSE ESS traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.15. 497,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,272. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.89. Essex Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $175.81 and a one year high of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

