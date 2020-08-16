ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMU) Shares Sold by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMU) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,811 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Vicus Capital lifted its position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN by 36.2% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 30,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter.

AMU traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,068. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87.

