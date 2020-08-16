EUNO Price Tops $0.0412 on Major Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0412 or 0.00000347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $28,916.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EUNO has traded up 43.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.42 or 0.01680081 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001631 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000808 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000042 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 39,354,944 coins and its circulating supply is 37,552,737 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

