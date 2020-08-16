Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,777 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,786,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,778,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,692 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,541,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,820,663,000 after acquiring an additional 437,438 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 50.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,250,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,730 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 12.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,157,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,146,000 after acquiring an additional 894,767 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 11.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,878,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,942,000 after acquiring an additional 723,170 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,541. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.36%.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

