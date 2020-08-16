Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the quarter. Royal Gold makes up 2.8% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $10,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Royal Gold by 44.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 16.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 13.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.9% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

NASDAQ RGLD traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.35. 327,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,173. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.62 and its 200-day moving average is $116.15. Royal Gold, Inc has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $119.97 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.