Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Buys 219,199 Shares of Emx Royalty Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emx Royalty Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,643,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,199 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 1.96% of Emx Royalty worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Emx Royalty by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Emx Royalty alerts:

Shares of EMX traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,167. Emx Royalty Corp has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.33.

Emx Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter.

Emx Royalty Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emx Royalty Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Emx Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emx Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.