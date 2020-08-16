Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 33,106 Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 33,106 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNS stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,202. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.37. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.6555 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

