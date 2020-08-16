Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Has $5.55 Million Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up approximately 1.5% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after buying an additional 45,096 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $155,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 43.6% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 87,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

WPM traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.55. 1,548,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,025,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 187.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.60. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day moving average is $38.20.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.