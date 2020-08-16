Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,563 shares during the period. BCE makes up about 1.8% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 9.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,553,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,625,000 after purchasing an additional 739,933 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,381,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,648 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,381,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,900,000 after acquiring an additional 683,752 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,782,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,781,000 after acquiring an additional 669,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 4,564,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,676,000 after acquiring an additional 260,787 shares in the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. Scotiabank downgraded BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

BCE stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.80. The stock had a trading volume of 746,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,416. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.38. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.247 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.80%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

