Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Invests $243,000 in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2020

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUNZ. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,321,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,011,000.

NYSEARCA OUNZ traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 486,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,958. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.