Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Invests $243,000 in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUNZ. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,321,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,011,000.

NYSEARCA OUNZ traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 486,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,958. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

