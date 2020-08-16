Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Purchases 30,013 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,858,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,013 shares during the period. B2Gold comprises 3.0% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of B2Gold worth $10,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCF National Bank bought a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,571,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,063,788. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02).

BTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.96.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

