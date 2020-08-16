Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Purchases 38,620 Shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,847 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,620 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the second quarter valued at about $940,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 38.6% in the second quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 8.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 0.4% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,099,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BVN shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

BVN traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $13.22. 828,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,037. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $97.79 million for the quarter. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 22.02%.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

