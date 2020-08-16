Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 459,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,636 shares during the period. Equinox Gold Cp makes up about 1.4% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Equinox Gold Cp worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Equinox Gold Cp by 791.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,119,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,930,000 after buying an additional 10,759,270 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Equinox Gold Cp in the first quarter worth about $23,855,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in Equinox Gold Cp in the first quarter worth about $23,178,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 208.9% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,578,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 37.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,302,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after purchasing an additional 628,274 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.78.

NASDAQ EQX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.24. 950,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,347. Equinox Gold Cp has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

