Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AGI. National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

AGI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,846,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,535,278. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66. Alamos Gold Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $126.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

