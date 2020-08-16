Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Sells 25,745 Shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,916,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,745 shares during the period. AMBEV S A/S comprises approximately 2.1% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in AMBEV S A/S by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,537 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in AMBEV S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,480,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,191,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in AMBEV S A/S by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 604,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 180,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

Shares of ABEV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.45. The company had a trading volume of 15,268,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,068,145. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.02. AMBEV S A/S has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.81.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.