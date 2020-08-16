Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Sells 3,334 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,003 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. GlaxoSmithKline comprises about 2.2% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $7,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,258,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,416. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $103.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.09.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. As a group, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.4914 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 58.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 361,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.