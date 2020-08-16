Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Sells 4,549 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 2.3% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 16,649 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 63,437 shares during the period. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.77. The stock had a trading volume of 499,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $48.60 and a 12-month high of $68.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.94.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.7826 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

