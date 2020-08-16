Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Sells 693 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 25.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 19.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.24.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.42. 1,326,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.61. Nutrien Ltd has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $52.41.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

