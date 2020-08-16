EverGreenCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $324,918.58 (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. EverGreenCoin has a total market capitalization of $324,918.58 and approximately $858.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00052239 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.84 or 0.00789578 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $199.81 or 0.01681228 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,972.83 or 1.00739321 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00011755 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00145878 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00083250 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Profile

EverGreenCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,393,352 coins. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

