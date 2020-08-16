Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives $11.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EOLS. Barclays cut their price objective on Evolus from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Evolus from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Evolus from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Evolus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Evolus by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Evolus during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Evolus by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 332,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 36,652 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Evolus by 724.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 18,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Evolus stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,173. Evolus has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $128.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

