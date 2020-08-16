Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lifted by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,921 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.0% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $25,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 7,181 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in Facebook by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 9,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,037 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 45,662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 161,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 406 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $86,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,814 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,446. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $261.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,792,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,723,109. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $278.89. The company has a market cap of $744.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.21.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

