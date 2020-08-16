Factom (FCT) Trading 4.2% Higher This Week

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Factom has a market capitalization of $15.83 million and approximately $358,218.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00014416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Factom has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Factom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008482 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00158515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.99 or 0.01851167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00200345 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000917 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00129546 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Factom Profile

Factom’s launch date was October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,283,786 coins. The official website for Factom is factom.org . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

Factom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bit-Z, BCEX, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Factom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Factom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.