Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fanhua.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $102.05 million during the quarter.

FANH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fanhua in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fanhua during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Fanhua in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fanhua in the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,827. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.50 and a beta of 1.01. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $31.17.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fanhua (FANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.