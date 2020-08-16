Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.47 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) will announce $32.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.00 million and the lowest is $30.40 million. Farmers National Banc posted sales of $28.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year sales of $127.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.80 million to $134.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $122.57 million, with estimates ranging from $117.70 million to $127.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FMNB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

FMNB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,194. The stock has a market cap of $352.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

