Fernwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 153 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Msci by 34.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Msci by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Msci by 11.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Msci by 21.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Msci by 3.0% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total value of $1,318,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total transaction of $868,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 283,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,349,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,898,240 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI traded down $3.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $356.41. 307,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,540. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $210.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.72. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.00.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

