Fernwood Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $10.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,507.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,586.99. The firm has a market cap of $1,014.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,489.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,378.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

