Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $355,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 323,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,411,000 after purchasing an additional 163,894 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 780.2% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 33,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 29,548 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 141,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,080,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $81.15. 3,391,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,192,538. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.25.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

