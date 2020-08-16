Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $4.42 Million Position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust makes up about 2.2% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Texas Pacific Land Trust worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 118.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,442 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 15,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 27.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPL traded up $11.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $600.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,593. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $569.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $579.64. The company has a current ratio of 13.83, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.91. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 52 week low of $295.05 and a 52 week high of $838.50.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.24 by ($2.68). The firm had revenue of $54.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 46.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Pacific Land Trust news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $537.02 per share, for a total transaction of $92,367.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 4,236 shares of company stock worth $2,515,428 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $751.00 to $679.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

