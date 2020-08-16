Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $904,000 Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its position in shares of Accenture by 307.4% in the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,192,000 after purchasing an additional 830,000 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 70.4% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,864,000 after purchasing an additional 718,170 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 21.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,864,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $467,599,000 after purchasing an additional 503,400 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 8,128.4% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 448,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,295,000 after purchasing an additional 443,488 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1,162.0% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 445,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,732,000 after purchasing an additional 410,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,551.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,189. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $232.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

