Fernwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,110 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,823 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 43.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth $218,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 131.0% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $67,951,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,060,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,967. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.37. The firm has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.01.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

