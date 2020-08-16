Fernwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,800 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 243.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 58.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 69.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Cfra lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.54. 4,880,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,381,250. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average is $40.68. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $52.45. The company has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

