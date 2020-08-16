Fernwood Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,348,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $608,871,000 after purchasing an additional 255,212 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,034,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,407,000 after acquiring an additional 183,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,753,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,776,000 after acquiring an additional 133,081 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,500 shares of company stock worth $233,425. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.66. 2,635,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.36. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

