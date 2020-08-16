Fernwood Investment Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,568,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,510 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,878,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,579,000 after purchasing an additional 392,075 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,719,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,418,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.50. 388,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,737. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.47 and its 200-day moving average is $167.00.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.